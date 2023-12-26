Air Jordan 4 “Vivid Sulfur” Gets New Mockup Images

The Air Jordan 4 is a popular sneaker loved by many. It's a classic design that has stood the test of time since its first release in 1989. Created by Nike for basketball legend Michael Jordan, the Air Jordan 4 is part of the iconic Air Jordan line. With its distinctive silhouette, the Air Jordan 4 features a visible Air cushioning unit in the heel, providing excellent comfort and support for daily wear or sports activities. The shoe's upper is made of durable materials like leather and mesh, ensuring both style and durability.

One of the standout features of the Air Jordan 4 is its plastic wing eyelets, which add a unique touch to the shoe's lacing system. The outsole's herringbone pattern offers excellent traction on various surfaces, making it suitable for both on-court and off-court use. Over the years, the sneakers have been released in various colorways and collaborations, making it a sought-after sneaker in the sneakerhead community. Whether you're a basketball fan or a sneaker enthusiast, the Air Jordan 4 is a timeless and stylish choice that continues to make a statement in the world of sneakers.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High '85 “Metallic Burgundy” Coming Soon

"Vivid Sulfur" Air Jordan 4

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for the photos and information on this pair. The sneakers feature a yellow and white rubber sole with a crisp sail midsole, revealing the yellow-tinted exposed air bubble. The upper features white leather with black mesh, and metallic gold accents on the wing eyelets. Vivid sulfur yellow is featured near the midsole in prominent blocking. Also, sulfur Jumpman logos can be found on the tongue and on the heel. Overall, these sneakers are dressed in a clean colorway with vibrant pops of vivid sulfur and black.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Vivid Sulfur” is going to drop on April 20th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Metallic Navy” Officially Revealed

[Via]