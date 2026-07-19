J. Cole Can't Help But Laugh After Fan Throws Bra Onstage During His Show

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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J Cole Fan Throws Bra Onstage Show The Fall Off Tour
Feb 16, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Recording artist J Cole during the AT&amp;T Slam Dunk Contest at the NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
J. Cole is not the type of rapper to be collecting fans' bras onstage, but "The Fall-Off" tour clearly holds some surprises.

J. Cole is a few shows into his The Fall-Off world tour, stopping in Charlotte, Miami, and Tampa before hosting two shows in Atlanta on Friday (July 17) and Saturday (July 18). On one of these nights, he saw something happen that probably hadn't happened to him in a long time: A fan threw a bra onstage for him.

This type of fan interaction is something you might expect from someone like A$AP Rocky or Drake, who have more of a player attitude in most of their music. But for someone a bit more low-key like Cole, it's more of a rare occurrence despite his massive fame. He even spoke about this rarity while laughing and holding the bra up as fans cheered.

"N***a ain't got a bra onstage in a long motherf***ing time," the Dreamville MC remarked. "You got to cherish that s**t."

J. Cole's been having other fan interactions on this trek, such as having a fan go bar-for-bar with him for his guest verse on Benny The Butcher's "Johnny P's Caddy." Overall, fans seem to be incredibly happy with the shows so far, and there will probably be more surprises in store.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Isn't The Hypocrite You Think He Is

Where Is J. Cole's Tour Going Next?

These performances will stretch through September 23 in North America before moving to Europe from October 7 to November 12, a few Oceania shows in November and December, and a December 12 close-out in South Africa. We'll see what other fans end up being part of viral moments, special memories, and tour highlights.

Elsewhere, J. Cole's The Fall-Off magazine is giving fans another dimension of this era. But it focuses more on hip-hop journalism and history, as well as some reflections from the Fayetteville icon himself. For example, he revealed Kendrick Lamar once helped convince him not to retire all the way back in 2014.

It all combines to make a very cathartic and all-encompassing era for Cole. With more new music cooking up despite retiring in a solo studio sense, he will still be big for the culture until hell freezes over. But whether or not he headlines another tour of The Fall-Off's magnitude is a different question, so get your tickets while you still can.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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