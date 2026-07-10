NEVER SAY DIE - Album by PFG produced by J. Cole

North Carolina artist PFG is here with his new album "NEVER SAY DIE," and it comes with J. Cole production and three features.

PFG, AKA Prettyface Gangsta, is here with his new album, NEVER SAY DIE. The North Carolina artist's new project is produced by J. Cole , and Cole even has three features on the album. He can be found on the album's opener, "Mighty Mouse." He can also be heard on songs like "Whole House" and "Twins Forever - Remix." PFG has a knack for gritty storytelling, and that is exactly what we witness on this new album. His stories are compelling, and his flow is one that fans can get behind. As for Cole, his performances are as solid as ever. These two are a dynamic duo, and it makes for a fantastic album.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!