NEVER SAY DIE - Album by PFG produced by J. Cole

PFG, AKA Prettyface Gangsta, is here with his new album, NEVER SAY DIE. The North Carolina artist's new project is produced by J. Cole, and Cole even has three features on the album. He can be found on the album's opener, "Mighty Mouse." He can also be heard on songs like "Whole House" and "Twins Forever - Remix." PFG has a knack for gritty storytelling, and that is exactly what we witness on this new album. His stories are compelling, and his flow is one that fans can get behind. As for Cole, his performances are as solid as ever. These two are a dynamic duo, and it makes for a fantastic album.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Never Say Die
- Mighty Mouse ft. J. Cole
- Mr. Biggs
- In Rotation Left
- End of the Day
- Whole House ft. J. Cole
- 910 We Get Active
- Murk Mob
- Twins Forever
- Handguns & Hang Gliders
- Twins Forever - Remix ft. J. Cole