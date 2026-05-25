Diddy Facing Civil Trial Over Allegations He Dangled Woman Over Balcony

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Diddy Facing Civil Trial Allegations Dangled Woman Balcony
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&amp;M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 020. Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
This lawsuit against Diddy came from Bryana Bongolan, a close friend of Cassie Ventura's who testified during Sean Combs' criminal trial.

Diddy remains behind bars for his transportation for prostitution conviction last year, but he continues to face civil lawsuits and accusations from various parties. One of these is Bryana "Bana" Bongolan, a close friend of Cassie Ventura's who testified during his criminal trial. According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, a federal court in Los Angeles is now moving this filing from Bongolan into a civil trial.

Per the outlet, a trial date of May 3, 2027 is what is on track in court. Sean Combs, Bad Boy Entertainment LLC, and his CeOpco LLC corporate entity appear as codefendants. His lawyers reportedly expressed concern for the trial's scheduling due to his current and projected April 15, 2028 release date. If this goes all the way to a civil jury trial, it could be the third time the Bad Boy mogul does so.

That's because his federal case's conclusion was followed by Diddy's demand for a jury trial concerning the lawsuit against him from Clayton Howard. The former escort sued for $20 million over allegations that Combs and Cassie abused him and mistreated him for "freak-off" parties. In addition, Puff is appealing his conviction over Mann Act violations.

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Bryana Bongolan's Diddy Allegations
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For those unaware, creative director Bryana Bongolan's accusations against Diddy are that he dangled her over a 17th-floor balcony in Los Angeles, specifically in September of 2016 at Cassie's apartment. Per the lawsuit, he allegedly held her for up to 15 seconds before throwing her back on the patio.

Bongolan claimed the assault caused bruises, back pain, neck pain, and years-long trauma. Her testimony at Sean Combs' federal criminal trial included claims about her constantly waking up screaming in her sleep due to the trauma. Bongolan also invoked her Fifth Amendment rights before the testimony, leading to the judge's immunity order.

The defense team accused her of being a heavy drug user who was under the influence during the alleged incident, allegations she denied.

We will see what comes of this potential civil trial and the other legal matters on Diddy's plate. He could have many more loose ends to respond to when he gets out of jail, or during his stay.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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