Diddy Takes $100M Legal Loss As Judge Dismisses Defamation Suit Against NBCUniversal

Sean "Diddy" Combs just took a major legal setback after a New York judge dismissed his $100 million defamation lawsuit tied to a controversial documentary. According to reports exclusively reported by AllHipHop, Judge Phaedra F. Perry-Bond threw out every claim filed against NBCUniversal, Peacock, and Ample LLC over the film Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. The documentary premiered on Peacock on January 2, 2025. The ruling marks a decisive win for the media companies and a significant loss for the Bad Boy mogul.

Diddy initially argued that the documentary caused “substantial reputation and financial harm,” pointing to several claims made within the film. Among his concerns were suggestions that he was connected to the deaths of figures like Kim Porter, The Notorious B.I.G., Heavy D, and Andre Harrell, as well as an alleged attempted murder involving Al B. Sure!. He also challenged statements from an interviewee accusing him of engaging in sexual misconduct, including claims involving underage girls and secret recordings.

However, the court ultimately found that NBCUniversal did not meet the threshold of "gross irresponsibility." This was the legal standard required for a defamation claim to move forward in this case. In her ruling, Judge Perry-Bond emphasized that the documentary presented multiple perspectives rather than pushing a single narrative.

Read More: Diddy Files Statement In NBC Lawsuit Denying Role In Multiple Deaths

Diddy Takes A Loss

Sean "Diddy" Combs introduces a tribute to "The Godfather" during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The judge also noted that the film included factual context and counterpoints. Including official reports clarifying the causes of death for several individuals mentioned. For example, the documentary cited a coroner’s report confirming Kim Porter died of lobar pneumonia. Additionally, autopsy findings showed Heavy D passed from a pulmonary embolism and Andre Harrell from heart failure.

The judge further argued that Diddy’s reputation had already been impacted prior to the documentary’s release. Moreover, referencing existing lawsuits, viral footage, media coverage, and a criminal indictment. Because of that, she found it unlikely the film alone caused additional measurable harm.

“The documentary demonstrates a carefully curated and nuanced approach,” Perry-Bond stated, adding that it allowed viewers to form their own conclusions based on a range of viewpoints.