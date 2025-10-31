Diddy's lawsuits continue to pile up as he's now officially in prison serving his sentence. In fact, it was reported that the mogul had at least 70 legal filings against him after hearing his fate earlier this month. This one we are about to discuss presumably was already a part of that initial stack as it was initially filed in 2024.

But the reason we are bringing this older one up is because it's been amended as of this week. This one involved a woman by the name of Bryana Bongolan, a close friend of Cassie Ventura's. She initially accused him of assaulting her "on or about September 26, 2016."

Bongolan alleges Diddy held her over a Cassie's 17th floor balcony twice. In addition, the harrowing attack allegedly also included the Bad Boy CEO groping her breasts and throwing her into patio furniture.

She was one of the many witnesses who testified at Diddy's trial this summer and talked about this alleged incident while on the stand. "I have night terrors and paranoia and scream in my sleep," Bongolan said at the time. Moreover, she told the jury that she suffered bruises, back and neck pain, and deep emotional distress.

Read More: Top Five Best Bad Bunny Adidas Collaborations So Far

When Is Diddy Getting Out Of Prison?

The updates though are a result of Bongolan recently admitting that she's not 100 percent certain as to when it happened. Her amended suit now says her horrifying encounter with Diddy took place "in or about September 2016." Per Rolling Stone, the mogul's defense lawyer, Nicole Westmoreland presented receipts detailing his whereabouts in New York. Her evidence shows he was staying at the Trump International Hotel, from Sept. 24 to Sept. 29 in 2016.

More importantly, though, Bongolan made another addition that could give her argument more credence. It presents a text exchange between Cassie and Kristina Khorram, Diddy's former chief of staff. Dated September 30, 2016, it supposedly follows the attack on Bongolan.

Cassie's excerpt tells Khorram, "He came into my house while my friends were here, and we were all sleeping. They woke me up. He was ringing the bell crazy at 3 a m. And when he came in, I went to my room, and he went to [Bongolan] and choked her, then dangled her feet off of the balcony."

Los Angeles County Judge Mark H. Epstein has set a follow-up hearing for January 22. The revised lawsuit has several corporate defendants as well, including Comb's Bad Boy Records.

"Let's see if we can make sure that everyone is served and responded by that time so we can start setting dates. My suspicion is that by the time of trial, Mr. Combs will no longer be in jail. It's just taking that long," he said.