2016
- MusicMaxo Kream Turns Himself In Over RICO CaseThe Houston MC posted on Instagram that he'll "never fold," and is going back to jail for some "light s**t."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearAri Lennox Fans Ask If She Was "Dykin It" As 2016 Photo Resurfaces, Singer RespondsElsewhere on her Twitter page, the Dreamville artist shared a selection of sultry selfies from her ongoing "age/sex/location" tour.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsLeaked Kremlin Documents Detail Plan To Help Elect Donald Trump In 2016: ReportLeaked documents published by the Guardian reveal Vladimir Putin authorized an operation to help elect Donald Trump in 2016.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Brings Back Purple Dreads & Debuts 2016-Sounding SnippetFans have been waiting on 2016 Uzi to make an appearance.By Alexander Cole
- BeefKanye West & Taylor Swift's 2016 Phone Call Has Leaked In FullKanye West and Taylor Swift's infamous phone call from 2016 discussing "Famous" has leaked, and it doesn't make Kanye nor Kim Kardashian look so good.By Lynn S.
- MusicMeek Mill No Longer Battling Concert Shooting Case After Final Lawsuit Gets DismissedMeek is officially done battling these cases out in court.By Lynn S.
- GramDrake Rewinds Time With "Worst Behavior" & A$AP Rocky Throwback PicsDrizzy's doing a bit of reminiscing.By Aron A.
- MusicMissy Elliott Sued For Allegedly Using Woman's "Bald Head" As Cover FodderDid Missy steal this life coach's modelling shot?By Devin Ch
- MusicCyn Santana Apologizes Racial Stereotyping: "My Young Ass Worded Something Poorly"Cyn Santana clarifies her stance on interracial dating.By Devin Ch
- MusicKid Cudi Says Pharrell Might Reject Him Musically Because Of Their 2016 CollaborationThe joint tracks failed in some regards.By Zaynab
- MusicCardi B Throws Back To 2016 Performance While Avoiding Elephant In The RoomCardi B looks back to her past as she avoids the elephant in the room.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJustin Bieber Punches Man In The Face In Newly Surfaced 2016 Fight FootageVideo footage shows Justin Bieber getting aggressive. By Chantilly Post