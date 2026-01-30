Summer Sixteen - Song by Drake

Drake was on fire in 2016. He had just come off If You're Reading This It's Too Late, as well as What A Time To Be Alive. He had also defeated Meek Mill in one of hip-hop's most iconic battles. Views was on its way, and to get the party started, Drizzy dropped "Summer Sixteen" on this day 10 years ago. Overall, this remains one of our favorites from the era. At the time, Drake sounded as focused as ever. He was hungry, something that we don't really see or hear from him these days. "Summer Sixteen" was a moment, and one that we wish we got more of in 2026. With ICEMAN on the way, perhaps Drake will be able to restore the feeling.