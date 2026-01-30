Summer Sixteen - Song by Drake

BY Alexander Cole
"Summer Sixteen" was Drake's way of putting "Views" on the map, and there is no denying that 2016 proved to be one of his biggest years yet.

Drake was on fire in 2016. He had just come off If You're Reading This It's Too Late, as well as What A Time To Be Alive. He had also defeated Meek Mill in one of hip-hop's most iconic battles. Views was on its way, and to get the party started, Drizzy dropped "Summer Sixteen" on this day 10 years ago. Overall, this remains one of our favorites from the era. At the time, Drake sounded as focused as ever. He was hungry, something that we don't really see or hear from him these days. "Summer Sixteen" was a moment, and one that we wish we got more of in 2026. With ICEMAN on the way, perhaps Drake will be able to restore the feeling.

Release Date: January 30, 2016

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Summer Sixteen

To do what you couldn't do
Tell Obama that my verses are just like the whips that he in
They bulletproof
Minus twenty we in Pitfield
That Kai's kitchen in a Canada Goose

Awards & Commercial Performance

"Summer Sixteen" is one of Drake's many platinum records. It peaked on the Billboard charts at number six, but climbed to number one on the hip-hop chart. As far as awards are concerned, this song was never in contention, as Drizzy was busy making a plethora of bigger hits throughout 2016.

