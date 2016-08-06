summer sixteen
- MusicFuture Says Ciara Was Trying To Turn Him Into A "Cornball"Future said Ciara wanted to make him "adapt himself" to their relationship.By hnhh
- MusicDrake Pushes Back Amsterdam Shows Again"Unforeseen production setbacks" have delayed Drizzy's Amsterdam tour dates for a second time.By hnhh
- NewsDrake Postpones Remainder Of "Summer Sixteen" Tour Due To Ankle InjuryDrake has postponed three more tour dates "on doctor's orders."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDrake Brings Out Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Big Sean, & French Montana In L.A.Drake's Summer Sixteen show in Los Angeles was a night to remember.By Danny Schwartz
- Editor's PickDrake Says He's Getting "Warmed Up," "Six Or Seven" New Songs RecordedDrake tells the crowd during his "Summer Sixteen" tour that he's recording new music.By Rose Lilah
- LifeDrake Disses Kid Cudi During "Summer Sixteen" ShowFollowing a twitter rant from Kid Cudi yesterday, both Drake and Kanye West have responded during live performances.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDrake Brings Out Kevin Durant In OaklandKD makes a "Summer Sixteen" appearance at his new arena.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDrake Brings Out YG & Snoop Dogg At "Summer Sixteen" Tour In L.A., Rihanna In CrowdDrake and Future's "Summer Sixteen" tour hit L.A. last night.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDrake & Future Reportedly Targeted In Jewelry Robbery During "Summer Sixteen" TourDrake and Future's "Summer Sixteen" tour bus was reportedly robbed. By Rose Lilah
- NewsDrake & Rihanna Share Kiss On Stage In MiamiDrake didn't get curved this time.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDrake & Rihanna Were Seen Getting Affectionate In MiamiDrake and Rihanna caught getting affectionate with one another while out partying.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDiddy Makes An Appearance At Drake's Summer Sixteen Tour In North CarolinaDiddy attended the show on the sly and stayed in the crowd.By hnhh
- LifePeter Rosenberg Is Heated After Drake Disses Meek Mill In PhillyPeter Rosenberg goes off on Drake upon hearing of the disrespect he showed Meek Mill during last night's "Summer Sixteen" show in Philly. By Angus Walker
- LifeDrake Takes Multiple Shots At Meek Mill At Philly "Summer Sixteen" Show"It's not about your city. I love your city. You did that shit to your motherfuckin' self, boy." Drake lets Meek have it in Philly and brings out Lil Wayne. By Angus Walker
- NewsDrake Previews New Mixtape Songs At "Summer Sixteen" After-PartyDrake played a couple of unreleased soon-to-be hits at the "Summer Sixteen" after-party in Detroit. By Angus Walker
- NewsDrake Brings Out LeBron James At Ohio "Summer Sixteen" ShowDrake brings out LeBron in Columbus. By Danny Schwartz
- BeefEbro, Rosenberg, & Laura Styles Respond To Drake's HOT 97 DissesThe Ebro in the Morning crew discusses Drake's beef with HOT 97.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDrake Disses Funk Flex At NYC Summer Sixteen AfterpartyDrake takes more shots at Funkmaster Flex.By Danny Schwartz
- LifeFunk Flex Responds To Drake's Diss At Madison Square Garden With Lengthy RantAs promised, Funk Flex used his Saturday night slot to respond to Drake's diss from two nights ago at MSG. Here's everything he had to say. By Angus Walker