Work - Song by Rihanna featuring Drake

Drake and Rihanna delivered some phenomenal collaborations over the years, even if today, they aren't on good terms anymore. One of those collaborations was "Work," which was released on this day back in 2016. This was the biggest single on ANTI, an album that remains Rihanna's last. Some argue it is her best body of work. "Work" has stood the test of time as one of pop music's greatest hits, and it is easy to understand why. From the instrumental to Rihanna's performance and even her chemistry with Drake, everything is firing on all cylinders. It is one of those songs that just works, no pun intended. If you need a shot of nostalgia today, definitely give this song a listen.
Release Date: January 27, 2016
Genre: Hip-Hop, Pop
Album: ANTI
Quotable Lyrics from Work
I believed all of your dreams, adoration
You took my heart and my keys and my patience
You took my heart on my sleeve for decoration
You mistaken my love I brought for you for foundation
Awards & Commercial Performance
"Work" was one of the biggest songs of 2016, as it ended up going number one on the Billboard Hot 100. It eventually became a Diamond single, cementing it as one of the biggest songs of Rihanna and Drake's careers. Subsequently, the song was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Record of the Year at the Grammys, but got stymied. However, it eventually got some wins at the iHeartRadio Music Awards with R&B Song of the Year and Best Collaboration.