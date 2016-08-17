summer sixteen tour
- GramDrake Rewinds Time With "Worst Behavior" & A$AP Rocky Throwback PicsDrizzy's doing a bit of reminiscing.By Aron A.
- MusicKash Doll Details How Drake Got Her Opening Up His Detroit "Summer Sixteen" Tour DateKash Doll has nothing but respect for Drake.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Adds Young Thug To "Boy Meets World UK" TourYoung Thug has officially embarked on Drake's "Boy Meets World" tour.By hnhh
- MusicDrake's "Summer Sixteen" Could Be The Highest-Grossing Rap Tour EverDrake's "Summer Sixteen" tour has accumulated $84.3 million in earnings, according to some new stats.By Trevor Smith
- NewsKanye West Wasn't Calling Out Drake In His Comments About Stage Design ImitationSources close to Kanye say he was addressing younger rappers.By Trevor Smith
- LifeDrake Says He Doesn't "Give A F*ck" About These "Other" Rappers & SingersDrizzy had a message for his competition during his show in Toronto.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDrake's Ankle Injury Forces Him To Postpone Summer Sixteen ShowsA sprained ankle ain't nothin' to play (shows) with.By Trevor Smith
- NewsLil Wayne, Rihanna, DJ Khaled Guest At Drake & Future's L.A. ShowL.A. was another star-studded event in a tour full of them.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDrake Speaks On Tourbus Jewelry Robbery"Nobody robbed me." By Angus Walker
- NewsDrake Announces "Summer Sixteen" Pop-Up Shop In L.A.Drake is set to open a "Summer Sixteen" pop-up shop in LA tomorrow. By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDrake Brings Out Lil Wayne & Rihanna In MiamiDrake brought out Lil Wayne & Rihanna while in Miami for his "Summer Sixteen" Tour.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDrake Brings Out Gucci Mane & 2 Chainz In ATLDrake brought out hometown hero's Gucci Mane & 2 Chainz in ATL.By Kevin Goddard
- LifePeter Rosenberg Is Heated After Drake Disses Meek Mill In PhillyPeter Rosenberg goes off on Drake upon hearing of the disrespect he showed Meek Mill during last night's "Summer Sixteen" show in Philly. By Angus Walker
- LifeDrake Takes Multiple Shots At Meek Mill At Philly "Summer Sixteen" Show"It's not about your city. I love your city. You did that shit to your motherfuckin' self, boy." Drake lets Meek have it in Philly and brings out Lil Wayne. By Angus Walker
- MusicDrake Calls Meek Mill A "P*ssy" During "Summer Sixteen" ShowDrake changes up the "Back to Back" lyrics in an effort to call Meek Mill a "pussy." By Angus Walker
- NewsDrake Previews New Mixtape Songs At "Summer Sixteen" After-PartyDrake played a couple of unreleased soon-to-be hits at the "Summer Sixteen" after-party in Detroit. By Angus Walker
- NewsDrake Brings Out Eminem For Detroit's "Summer Sixteen" StopDrake brought out Eminem during his Detroit stop of his "Summer Sixteen" Tour.By Kevin Goddard