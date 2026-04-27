Lexie Brown Responds To Rumors Involving Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are no longer a couple. Over the weekend, Meg took to social media to declare Thompson a cheater. In her Instagram post, she claims that Klay no longer wanted to be monogamous. She also accused him of taking his career failures out on her.

Ultimately, the relationship is over, and many are wondering who Thompson might have cheated on Meg with. This subsequently led to all sorts of rumors about what happened. For instance, some immediately pointed the finger at Lexie Brown. Brown is a WNBA star, and she became an immediate target for the internet's vitriol and sleuthing skills.

Brown was well aware of what was being said about her, and she made sure to clear things up before it got even more out of hand.

"I've seen what's being said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true, and I have no involvement in this situation," she wrote. "This week marks the start of an important and exciting new season for me, and my focus is fully on that."

Lexie Brown Speaks

It's the perfect response to the situation. Short, sweet, and to the point. It also just immediately shuts down whatever the internet is talking about here. Whether or not people will continue to try to investigate all of this is yet to be determined.

What we do know is that Thompson has not given his own side of the story. Instead, we have only heard from Meg and the internet. As you can imagine, the reactions to the breakup have been pretty widespread. This was the biggest story of the weekend, especially with the cheating angle being exposed by Meg herself.