Lexie Brown Responds To Rumors Involving Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson

BY Alexander Cole
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WNBA: Preseason-Seattle Storm at Golden State Valkyries
Apr 25, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown (8) drives to the basket against Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin (20) in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
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WNBA star Lexie Brown recently took to social media with her response to the Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion situation.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are no longer a couple. Over the weekend, Meg took to social media to declare Thompson a cheater. In her Instagram post, she claims that Klay no longer wanted to be monogamous. She also accused him of taking his career failures out on her.

Ultimately, the relationship is over, and many are wondering who Thompson might have cheated on Meg with. This subsequently led to all sorts of rumors about what happened. For instance, some immediately pointed the finger at Lexie Brown. Brown is a WNBA star, and she became an immediate target for the internet's vitriol and sleuthing skills.

Brown was well aware of what was being said about her, and she made sure to clear things up before it got even more out of hand.

"I've seen what's being said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true, and I have no involvement in this situation," she wrote. "This week marks the start of an important and exciting new season for me, and my focus is fully on that."

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Lexie Brown Speaks

It's the perfect response to the situation. Short, sweet, and to the point. It also just immediately shuts down whatever the internet is talking about here. Whether or not people will continue to try to investigate all of this is yet to be determined.

What we do know is that Thompson has not given his own side of the story. Instead, we have only heard from Meg and the internet. As you can imagine, the reactions to the breakup have been pretty widespread. This was the biggest story of the weekend, especially with the cheating angle being exposed by Meg herself.

Details surrounding the breakup are still surfacing, which means this is a story we will be keeping an eye on. Many want to hear from Thompson, while others hope to hear even more from Meg.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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