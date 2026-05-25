Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Pole-Dancing Prowess

Megan Thee Stallion just wrapped up a Broadway run, and any stage actor knows the physical toll it can take on a person. So to stay active and ready for whatever's next, she's been going hard with Pilates and pole-dancing, the latter of which she recently showed off in a new social media post.

As caught by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram, Megan posted a video of herself practicing her pole-dancing. "My Hot girl summer workouts have been pole class and Pilates [fire emoji]," she captioned her post. "give me another 2 months with these pole classes ima be cold [crying-laughing emoji]."

Thee Stallion is frequently sharing fitness updates, workout routines, and other physical activity matters on social media, so her taking up pole-dancing is no surprise. Whether for just staying in shape or having new concert moves, it's never a bad idea.

We'll see if she flaunts these skills in a more formal setting soon or if we're still a long way away from any performances. There's been a lot of drama to deal with these days, and staying in touch with one's body is a healthy and necessary distraction.

Megan Thee Stallion's Pole-Dancing

With each new workout update, the Hotties respond with a lot of admiration and appreciation, but that's not what keeps them the busiest on the timeline. Rather, they have had to discuss a lot following Megan Thee Stallion's breakup with Klay Thompson.

She accused him of cheating on her, and he seems to have dismissed the drama altogether on social media. As fans and haters alike continue to scrutinize the situation and engage in more "gender wars" discourse, these conversations find themselves in completely unwarranted corners. For example, here's a comment from the IG post above: "It won’t help her keep a man."