Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Pole-Dancing Prowess

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Megan Thee Stallion Pole Dancing
Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Recording artist Megan Thee Stallion (center left) sits courtside during the first quarter of the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Megan Thee Stallion is putting in work via pole-dancing classes and Pilates, and fans are more than happy to see the results.

Megan Thee Stallion just wrapped up a Broadway run, and any stage actor knows the physical toll it can take on a person. So to stay active and ready for whatever's next, she's been going hard with Pilates and pole-dancing, the latter of which she recently showed off in a new social media post.

As caught by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram, Megan posted a video of herself practicing her pole-dancing. "My Hot girl summer workouts have been pole class and Pilates [fire emoji]," she captioned her post. "give me another 2 months with these pole classes ima be cold [crying-laughing emoji]."

Thee Stallion is frequently sharing fitness updates, workout routines, and other physical activity matters on social media, so her taking up pole-dancing is no surprise. Whether for just staying in shape or having new concert moves, it's never a bad idea.

We'll see if she flaunts these skills in a more formal setting soon or if we're still a long way away from any performances. There's been a lot of drama to deal with these days, and staying in touch with one's body is a healthy and necessary distraction.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & The Misogynoir In The Way People Talk About Her

Megan Thee Stallion's Pole-Dancing

With each new workout update, the Hotties respond with a lot of admiration and appreciation, but that's not what keeps them the busiest on the timeline. Rather, they have had to discuss a lot following Megan Thee Stallion's breakup with Klay Thompson.

She accused him of cheating on her, and he seems to have dismissed the drama altogether on social media. As fans and haters alike continue to scrutinize the situation and engage in more "gender wars" discourse, these conversations find themselves in completely unwarranted corners. For example, here's a comment from the IG post above: "It won’t help her keep a man."

But even with this drama in mind, the Houston star will continue to press forward and prioritize her well-being over her social media engagement. Megan Thee Stallion's recent hospitalization also had fans encouraging her to stay on this fitness journey and take care of herself above all. Whether on the pole or during Pilates, she's doing exactly that.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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