Megan Thee Stallion Twerks Up A Storm At Miami Nightclub

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Megan Thee Stallion Twerks Miami Nightclub
Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart/ USA Today Network / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Megan Thee Stallion was reportedly partying in Miami for the city's Swim Week, for which she launched a new Hot Girl Summer collection.

Megan Thee Stallion is distracting herself from her breakup with Klay Thompson with more important matters on her hands, such as the launch of a new "Hot Girl Summer" swimwear collection for Miami Swim Week this year (May 27 to May 31). She reportedly partied in the city to celebrate the launch and her runway show, twerking up a storm at a Miami nightclub with some friends.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, the Houston star had a great night out in a sheer, see-through, tight-fitting dress. She was making heads turn and jaws drop with her moves, whether it was in the middle of a crowd, in her section, or on top of a table. Meg also threw cash for the dancers at the venue, and it seemed like everyone was having a blast.

We will see if there are other updates from this Miami outing and what's next for the "Hot Girl Summer" brand. It recently expanded beyond women's swimwear into products for men and pets. It's one of her many extracurricular business and brand endeavors outside of music, and one that continues to pick up steam and momentum in fashion circles.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & The Misogynoir In The Way People Talk About Her

Megan Thee Stallion In Miami

We're sure the femcee got up to a lot of other fun at Miami, and the weekend is far from over. This nightclub appearance is just a small part of that, especially when fans and haters alike are scrutinizing every little move.

A lot of that speculation owes itself to Megan Thee Stallion breaking up with Klay Thompson, which caused a lot of drama and discourse. She may have recently responded to the ruckus during her verse on the "Motion Party" remix from Bossman Dlow.

"I ain't going through no phones, that s**t stupid / If I catch a n***a cheating on me, it's deuces... / S**t strict over here, I’m a rich b***h/ Thought he did his big one ‘til he met the biggest," Thee Stallion rapped on the cut.

Klay Thompson dismissed the Megan Thee Stallion discourse, telling fans to "go touch grass." But he hasn't explicitly responded to her cheating accusations. Despite this drama storm, Meg is pushing through with her businesses, having a great time, and letting it all roll over.

Read More: Who Is Lamb? The “Overkill” Artist With Co-Signs From Drake & SZA

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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