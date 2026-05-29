Megan Thee Stallion Twerks Up A Storm At Miami Nightclub

Megan Thee Stallion is distracting herself from her breakup with Klay Thompson with more important matters on her hands, such as the launch of a new "Hot Girl Summer" swimwear collection for Miami Swim Week this year (May 27 to May 31). She reportedly partied in the city to celebrate the launch and her runway show, twerking up a storm at a Miami nightclub with some friends.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, the Houston star had a great night out in a sheer, see-through, tight-fitting dress. She was making heads turn and jaws drop with her moves, whether it was in the middle of a crowd, in her section, or on top of a table. Meg also threw cash for the dancers at the venue, and it seemed like everyone was having a blast.

We will see if there are other updates from this Miami outing and what's next for the "Hot Girl Summer" brand. It recently expanded beyond women's swimwear into products for men and pets. It's one of her many extracurricular business and brand endeavors outside of music, and one that continues to pick up steam and momentum in fashion circles.

Megan Thee Stallion In Miami

We're sure the femcee got up to a lot of other fun at Miami, and the weekend is far from over. This nightclub appearance is just a small part of that, especially when fans and haters alike are scrutinizing every little move.

A lot of that speculation owes itself to Megan Thee Stallion breaking up with Klay Thompson, which caused a lot of drama and discourse. She may have recently responded to the ruckus during her verse on the "Motion Party" remix from Bossman Dlow.

"I ain't going through no phones, that s**t stupid / If I catch a n***a cheating on me, it's deuces... / S**t strict over here, I’m a rich b***h/ Thought he did his big one ‘til he met the biggest," Thee Stallion rapped on the cut.