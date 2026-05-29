Megan Thee Stallion May Have Addressed Klay Thompson Cheating Scandal

BY Aron A.
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Megan Thee Stallion arrives for the CMT Awards at the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas.
Megan Thee Stallion arrives for the CMT Awards at the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Megan Thee Stallion appears to take shots at her ex Klay Thompson on Bossman Dlow's "Motion Party (Remix)."

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson called it quits earlier this year but there are still some questions regarding the circumstances. Megan previously called out Klay for cheating on her on social media. Klay hasn’t necessarily publicly responded to the allegations, so we’ve yet to hear his side. However, it seems that the split is fueling some of Meg’s current creative endeavors, or at least, that’s what some feel after her latest verse on Bossman Dlow’s newly released “Motion Party (Remix).

“I ain't goin' through no phones, that shit stupid/If I catch a n***a cheatin' on me, it's deuces,” she raps, which some have suggested could be a jab at Klay. Afterward, she adds, “Sh*t strict over here, I’m a rich b*tch/ Thought he did his big one ‘til he met the biggest.”

Frankly, without naming names, it’s impossible to confirm whether it’s about Klay Thompson. Still, the timing of the record and the fact that Megan previously accused him of being unfaithful lends to the theories that she’s addressing her ex. It certainly isn’t far-fetched to feel like Meg would be getting a few things off of her chest in her music.

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Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson’s Breakup

Meg declared their relationship over on Instagram in April. “Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet’[.] Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be ‘monogamous’???? bitch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall”

She later reiterated what caused their break-up in a statement to TMZ. "I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay," she expressed. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity."

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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