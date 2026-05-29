Megan Thee Stallion May Have Addressed Klay Thompson Cheating Scandal

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson called it quits earlier this year but there are still some questions regarding the circumstances. Megan previously called out Klay for cheating on her on social media. Klay hasn’t necessarily publicly responded to the allegations, so we’ve yet to hear his side. However, it seems that the split is fueling some of Meg’s current creative endeavors, or at least, that’s what some feel after her latest verse on Bossman Dlow’s newly released “Motion Party (Remix).”

“I ain't goin' through no phones, that shit stupid/If I catch a n***a cheatin' on me, it's deuces,” she raps, which some have suggested could be a jab at Klay. Afterward, she adds, “Sh*t strict over here, I’m a rich b*tch/ Thought he did his big one ‘til he met the biggest.”

Frankly, without naming names, it’s impossible to confirm whether it’s about Klay Thompson. Still, the timing of the record and the fact that Megan previously accused him of being unfaithful lends to the theories that she’s addressing her ex. It certainly isn’t far-fetched to feel like Meg would be getting a few things off of her chest in her music.

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Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson’s Breakup

Meg declared their relationship over on Instagram in April. “Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet’[.] Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be ‘monogamous’???? bitch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall”