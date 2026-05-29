Motion Party Remix - Song by Bossman Dlow featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Bossman Dlow's "Motion Party" has become a massive hit, and the artist has returned with a remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

What's your name? Bae, you know you some fine shit (Come here, bae) Where you goin' after this? Who you ridin' with? (Where you goin'?) I don't wanna play with you, baby, what's your number? (What you hittin'?) I'm a boss, don't even waste your time with a runner

Bossman Dlow has been a hit-making machine since coming into the game. "Motion Party" has proven to be yet another example of this. Overall, the song has been a viral sensation, and he recently enlisted Megan Thee Stallion for the remix. That remix has finally arrived, and it does not disappoint. Of course, it contains all of the charm of the original song, although this time, we also get a nice verse from Megan Thee Stallion. It's been a while since we've heard from Meg, so this newest track was certainly well-received by the fans.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!