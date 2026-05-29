Motion Party Remix - Song by Bossman Dlow featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Bossman Dlow has been a hit-making machine since coming into the game. "Motion Party" has proven to be yet another example of this. Overall, the song has been a viral sensation, and he recently enlisted Megan Thee Stallion for the remix. That remix has finally arrived, and it does not disappoint. Of course, it contains all of the charm of the original song, although this time, we also get a nice verse from Megan Thee Stallion. It's been a while since we've heard from Meg, so this newest track was certainly well-received by the fans.
Release Date: May 29, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Motion Party Remix
What's your name? Bae, you know you some fine shit (Come here, bae)
Where you goin' after this? Who you ridin' with? (Where you goin'?)
I don't wanna play with you, baby, what's your number? (What you hittin'?)
I'm a boss, don't even waste your time with a runner