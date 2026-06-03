Megan Thee Stallion's Latest Snippet Proves She's Done With Her Wifey Era

Megan Thee Stallion has been through quite a bit over the past couple of months. While she seemed to be happy with her new boyfriend, Klay Thompson, things ultimately took a turn for the worse.

If you remember, the artist took to her Instagram account, where she revealed that Klay was cheating on her. Furthermore, she revealed that she is no longer with the NBA star. This subsequently led to days-long discourse on social media, with fans eagerly picking sides.

Since that time, fans have wondered whether or not Megan would turn some of that pain into art. After all, she has a lot to say, and her raps are a great way to get some things off her chest.

As it turns out, Meg truly is in music mode right now, as a snippet began going viral on social media on Tuesday. In this new snippet, Meg proudly proclaims that her wifey era is officially over.

Megan Thee Stallion Prepares New Music

Given everything that allegedly went down with Klay Thompson, it is easy to see why Meg would feel this way. That said, there is no denying that the fans are hungry for some new music from the artist.

Megan Thee Stallion has been consistent over the years with her art. However, it has been a couple of years since fans got a full-length project. Given her usual release schedule, it does feel as though something could be coming down the pipeline.