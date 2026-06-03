Megan Thee Stallion's Latest Snippet Proves She's Done With Her Wifey Era

BY Alexander Cole
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Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice
Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga.
Megan Thee Stallion remains one of the biggest artists in rap, and following her breakup with Klay Thompson, fans want new music.

Megan Thee Stallion has been through quite a bit over the past couple of months. While she seemed to be happy with her new boyfriend, Klay Thompson, things ultimately took a turn for the worse.

If you remember, the artist took to her Instagram account, where she revealed that Klay was cheating on her. Furthermore, she revealed that she is no longer with the NBA star. This subsequently led to days-long discourse on social media, with fans eagerly picking sides.

Since that time, fans have wondered whether or not Megan would turn some of that pain into art. After all, she has a lot to say, and her raps are a great way to get some things off her chest.

As it turns out, Meg truly is in music mode right now, as a snippet began going viral on social media on Tuesday. In this new snippet, Meg proudly proclaims that her wifey era is officially over.

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Megan Thee Stallion Prepares New Music

Given everything that allegedly went down with Klay Thompson, it is easy to see why Meg would feel this way. That said, there is no denying that the fans are hungry for some new music from the artist.

Megan Thee Stallion has been consistent over the years with her art. However, it has been a couple of years since fans got a full-length project. Given her usual release schedule, it does feel as though something could be coming down the pipeline.

2026 has already been a massive year for hip-hop, and a Megan Thee Stallion album would only add to an already-stacked campaign. Hopefully, we hear something soon.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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