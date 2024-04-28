Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make “Gym Red” Officially Revealed

Discover the bold new colorway everyone's talking about.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make is set to turn heads with its upcoming "Gym Red" colorway. This iteration boasts an all-red color scheme that's bold and eye-catching, perfect for making a statement on the streets. Featuring metallic gold accents, the Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make exudes a touch of luxury and sophistication. These subtle details add depth and character to the design, elevating the iconic silhouette to new heights. As part of the Method of Make collection, the Air Jordan 1 Low showcases Jordan Brand's commitment to quality craftsmanship and innovation.

Whether you're a seasoned sneakerhead or new to the game, these sneakers are sure to become a standout addition to your collection. Beyond its striking appearance, the Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make delivers on performance as well. With its responsive cushioning and supportive fit, these sneakers offer comfort and support for all-day wear. Whether you're hitting the courts or hitting the streets, the Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make is ready to keep up with your active lifestyle. Sneakerheads and Jordan enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the release of the "Gym Red" colorway.

"Gym Red" Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make

The sneakers feature a gym red rubber sole and matching gym red midsole. Also, gym red leather constructs the base of the uppers, with more gym red leather overlays and some interesting stitching. Next, the sneakers feature a gold Nike Swoosh on the side and gold accents on the tongue and heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make “Gym Red” will be released sometime this August. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

