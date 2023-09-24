Nike Dunk Low “Pink Gingham” Release Details

The Nike Dunk Low has an illustrious history that spans over thirty years. The Dunk was designed as a basketball shoe that offered exceptional performance on the court. However, it soon transcended its intended purpose and became a symbol of sneakers and pop culture for years to come. The Dunk Low gained immense popularity in the skateboarding community during the late '90s and early 2000s, thanks to its durable construction and comfortable fit. But, over the years, the Dunk Low has been reimagined in various iterations, incorporating different materials, color palettes, and patterns.

As Nike continues to innovate and collaborate, the Dunk Low remains a coveted sneaker among collectors and enthusiasts alike. Its rich history and ability to seamlessly blend sports, skateboarding, and fashion have solidified its place in sneaker culture, ensuring its enduring popularity for the future. The Nike Dunk Low “Pink Gingham” is yet another example of Nike’s creativity in materials and color. Look out for the "Pink Gingham" colorway to be released later on this year.

"Pink Gingham" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light pink rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. The uppers feature a light pink leather base with a pink gingham pattern leather overlays, featuring pink and white. The laces are light pink as well, and the Nike Swoosh is found in white leather. The tongue and heel feature light pink Nike branding. Overall, these sneakers feature a clean pink colorway that will be perfect for picnics!

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Pink Gingham” will be released sometime in the holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

