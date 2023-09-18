Nike Dunk Low “Hyper Royal” Official Release Date

If you are a fan of the Nike Dunk Low, then these last few years have been very exciting. Overall, this shoe is having a major resurgence after a few years of losing out to the dad shoe trend. Now, however, people are tripping over themselves just for a chance to cop a colorway of this silhouette. It is easy to see why this is the case when you consider how the Dunk Low has an amazing timeless look to it. This is a shoe that can be paired with anything, and fans are never going to give up on these.

At this point, the Nike Dunk Low will never come out of the Oregon brand's rotation. Since the start of 2023, we have probably reported on over a hundred colorways. It feels like every single week brings us something entirely new. Although some might say this is too much, others would tell you that Nike should do even more. After all, the Dunk Low is a shoe that lends itself well to an endless chain of colorway possibilities. As for the latest Dunk Low model, we present to you this "Hyper Royal" makeup.

"Hyper Royal" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

Upon looking at this shoe, you can see just how clean it is. This is one of those looks that works all year round, although particularly during the summer and spring months. Firstly, the vast majority of the sneaker is covered in white leather. From the side panels to the toe box to the overlays, we get a lot of white. Secondly, the outsole and Nike swoosh are a gorgeous shade of blue. This adds a much-needed pop of color that fans will appreciate. It is a familiar aesthetic and one that looks amazing on the Nike Dunk Low.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Dunk Low "Hyper Royal" is going to drop on October 1st. Also, the retail price will be $110 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

