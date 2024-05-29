Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 “Hot Lava” Release Details Revealed

The highly anticipated "Hot Lava" colorway of the Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 is set to make a comeback. This retro release harkens back to its iconic debut in 2014. Known for its classic silhouette, this model has garnered a loyal following over the years. The "Hot Lava" edition boasts a striking blend of white and bright crimson, reminiscent of its original release. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await its arrival, as it promises to evoke nostalgia while maintaining its timeless appeal.

With its rich history in both sports and sneaker culture, the Air Tech Challenge 2 continues to captivate sneakerheads worldwide. The forthcoming "Hot Lava" iteration is poised to reignite interest in this iconic model, blending its heritage with contemporary trends. Keep an eye out for the release date, as these sneakers are expected to fly off the shelves. Whether you're a fan of retro kicks or simply appreciate classic designs, the Air Tech Challenge 2 in "Hot Lava" is a must-have addition to any collection.

"Hot Lava" Nike Air Tech Challenge 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a cream midsole. The uppers of the sneakers feature mostly white leather, with vibrant orange details creating the hot lava look. Black and grey are also featured throughout as accents. Overall, this sneaker features vibrant details and it's an iconic silhouette.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 “Hot Lava” will be released in the fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

