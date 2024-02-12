Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 “Hot Lava” Revealed By Andre Agassi

The Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 is making a comeback with its highly anticipated "Hot Lava" colorway. This pair is a retro of its iconic release in 2014. This classic silhouette pays homage to tennis legend Andre Agassi, who famously wore the model during his heyday in the 1990s. The "Hot Lava" colorway features a striking combination of white and bright crimson, evoking nostalgia for fans of the original release. The Air Tech Challenge 2 remains a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. Andre Agassi himself has given us a glimpse of the pair he used to wear on the court.

The Air Tech Challenge 2 continues to captivate sneakerheads with its timeless appeal and rich history in both sports and sneaker culture. The upcoming "Hot Lava" iteration is sure to reignite interest in this iconic model, drawing inspiration from its roots while embracing modern trends. Stay tuned for the release date, as these kicks are expected to sell out quickly. Whether you're a fan of retro sneakers or simply appreciate the legacy of Andre Agassi, these shoes are a must-have addition to any collection.

Read More: Nike Air Max Plus Drift “White/Black” Release Details Revealed

"Hot Lava" Nike Air Tech Challenge 2

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a cream midsole. The uppers of the sneakers feature mostly white leather, with vibrant orange details creating the hot lava look. Black and grey are also featured throughout as accents. Overall, this sneaker features vibrant details and it's an iconic silhouette.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 “Hot Lava” will be released in the fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Air Zoom Drive x Drake's NOCTA "White" Official Photos

[Via]