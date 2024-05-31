Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura Laboratories “Sunblush” Friends and Family: New Look

BYBen Atkinson100 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses Expectations
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 21: The Nike logo hangs above the entrance to the Nike store on December 21, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. Nike reported better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results with revenue of $11.36 billion vs. $11.25 billion expected. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
The vibrant and exclusive colorway gets a name.

Nike SB Dunk Low is partnering with Futura Laboratories for an exclusive friends and family collaboration, featuring the "Sunblush" colorway. This special edition pair promises to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its striking design and artistic flair. Futura, a renowned graffiti artist and designer, brings his distinctive style to the Nike SB Dunk Low, infusing the sneaker with his iconic artwork and bold color choices. Further, the collaboration celebrates the fusion of street culture and contemporary art, offering a fresh take on the classic silhouette.

The friends and family edition of the Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura Laboratories collaboration adds an exclusive touch to the release, making it a coveted collector's item among sneaker enthusiasts. With limited availability, this pair is sure to become a highly sought-after addition to any sneaker collection. The Nike SB Dunk Low has long been celebrated for its iconic design and versatility, making it a favorite among skaters and sneakerheads alike. Overall, the collaboration with Futura Laboratories adds a new dimension to the silhouette, elevating it to new heights of style and creativity.

Read More: A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 “Black” Gets New Images

"Sunblush" Futura Laboratories x Nike SB Dunk Low

The Friends and Family pair showcases a semi-translucent orange rubber sole paired with a clean midsole. Also, the uppers boast a vibrant mix of colors and designs, crafted in collaboration with Futura Laboratories. Additionally, a pink leather Swoosh adorns the sides, and Nike x Futura branding is featured on the tongues.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura will be released in May. Moreover, this friends and family pair could be limited to 250 pairs. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Orchid” Surfaces Online: New Images

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Daily Life In BirminghamSneakersNike SB Dunk Low x Futura Laboratories Friends & Family Pair1300
Daily Life In BirminghamSneakersFutura Laboratories Showcases New Nike SB Dunk Low1401
Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses ExpectationsSneakersNike SB Dunk Low x Futura Laboratories Gets Detailed Photos3.1K
Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses ExpectationsSneakersNike SB Dunk Low x Futura Laboratories Gets New Photos3.4K