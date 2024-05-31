Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura Laboratories “Sunblush” Friends and Family: New Look

The vibrant and exclusive colorway gets a name.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura will be released in May. Moreover, this friends and family pair could be limited to 250 pairs. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The friends and family edition of the Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura Laboratories collaboration adds an exclusive touch to the release, making it a coveted collector's item among sneaker enthusiasts. With limited availability, this pair is sure to become a highly sought-after addition to any sneaker collection. The Nike SB Dunk Low has long been celebrated for its iconic design and versatility, making it a favorite among skaters and sneakerheads alike. Overall, the collaboration with Futura Laboratories adds a new dimension to the silhouette , elevating it to new heights of style and creativity.

