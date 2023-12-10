Air Jordan 4 “White Thunder” Gets A First Look

The Air Jordan 4, an iconic sneaker, is gearing up for an exciting release of the "White Thunder" colorway. This new iteration presents a fresh take on the classic silhouette, boasting a clean white leather upper. Complemented by thunderous accents, such as hints of grey and black detailing, this design elevates the shoe's aesthetic. The Air Jordan 4's enduring popularity rests on its comfortable fit and iconic design elements. With visible Air cushioning and its distinctive lace-up construction, this sneaker ensures both style and support all in one. Overall, this release will be big.

Its upcoming "White Thunder" edition revitalizes the classic model, promising a modern yet nostalgic vibe. Anticipation surges among sneakerheads as they eagerly await its release. Stadium Goods prepares to offer this highly anticipated model, catering to collectors and enthusiasts seeking the perfect blend of heritage and contemporary flair. The Air Jordan 4 "White Thunder" promises to make waves in the sneaker community, drawing attention with its fresh color scheme while staying true to the beloved elements that define the Jordan legacy.

"White Thunder" Air Jordan 4

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Also, the midsole features an air bubble for comfort. Black nubuck constructs the uppers, with more black overlays. The white material is visible under the black meshing and the lace locks are white. More white details include the Jumpman on the tongue as well as the logos on the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “White Thunder” will be released in August of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

