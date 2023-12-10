Travis Scott & John McEnroe Argue Over Nike Mac Attack Collab In Leaked Zoom Call

Travis Scott and tennis legend John McEnroe got into a heated argument in a recently leaked Zoom call regarding the release of their Nike collaboration, the Mac Attack. McEnroe argues that they should flip the name of Cactus Jack to "Cactus Mac," for the campaign, which upsets the rapper.

"God damn it, Travis. Jenny is right, okay, let's have a little bit of compromise," McEnroe says. Scott responds by explaining that "Cactus Mac was never a thing," to which McEnroe retorts: "C'mon man, show a little respect, this is my shoe!" From there, Scott says "I'm not really feeling it, something is off," before joking that "it sounds like a burger." McEnroe then drops out of the Zoom call in frustration.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 07: Travis Scott performs during Sinan's Art Basel Party on December 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Sinan Tuna)

Nike dropped the Scott and McEnroe collaboration back in June, featuring a white, light silver, and black colorway, with a mesh and leather combination. It mirrored the original 1984 style of the sneaker worn by the tennis legend. “The classic silhouette from the 80’s is back with the Attack, inspired by the hot-tempered spirit of tennis legend, John McEnroe,” Nike announced during the marketing campaign. “Sparked by the high-heat cultural buzz and public figures like short film co-star Travis Scott, Nike is officially reviving the legendary sneakers. Through the spirit of rebelliousness and individualism, the Attack is back to inspire today’s young rebels and subcultures to express bold innovation through their styles and patterns.”

Travis Scott & John McEnroe Get Into It

Travis Scott and tennis player John McEnroe argue in leaked Zoom video after John suggests they name their Nike Mac Attack sneaker collab Cactus Mac instead of Cactus Jack. Travis doesn't like John's idea because he thinks the name sounds like a burger. pic.twitter.com/zS2l48Dz5U — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 9, 2023

Check out the clip of Scott and McEnroe arguing above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Travis Scott on HotNewHipHop.

