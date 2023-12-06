Travis Scott Drops Audemars Piguet Merch For Those Who Can't Afford His $200K Collab

Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in all of rap right now. Overall, he is someone who has dropped a plethora of phenomenal albums. Of course, Rodeo, Astroworld, and even Utopia are all albums that have increased his cache. If you have followed his career, then you know that he has collaborated with a ton of brands over the years. For instance, Nike, Jordan Brand, McDonald's, Fortnite, and even Dior are all established entities he has linked up with. Now, he has added another brand to his long list.

Last week, we reported on how Scott was teaming up with none other than Audemars Piguet. The rapper came up with a Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar with all sorts of Cactus Jack branding. However, seeing as though this is AP, you can imagine the watch costs a lot of money. In fact, it is $200K which is a pretty penny. Not everyone can afford that kind of piece, so it should come as no surprise that the rapper decided to also come out with some Audemars Piguet x Cactus Jack merch.

Travis Scott x Audemars Piguet

If you are wondering what the merch pieces are, well, you will be pleased to know there are more than a few options. There are t-shirts, sweaters, leather bomber jackets, and even hats. Overall, the prices are a wide range as a hat will run you $60. Meanwhile, if you want to go all out and get yourself the jacket, well, that will run you almost $2k. This is Audemars Piguet, you couldn't expect everything to be inexpensive. In terms of the color schemes here, everything is mostly brown, which is to be expected from anything Scott at this point.

More Merch

