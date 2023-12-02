Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott "Black Olive" New Photos

The Air Jordan 1 Low is an iconic sneaker loved for its timeless style. It's a versatile shoe that fits various looks, from casual to trendy. Its low-top design offers comfort and a classic vibe. The upcoming collaboration with Travis Scott features a "Black Olive" colorway, merging Scott's unique aesthetic with the Jordan brand's heritage. The combination of earthy tones and Jordan's classic silhouette creates anticipation among sneaker enthusiasts.

The Air Jordan 1 Low's popularity makes this collaboration highly sought after. Travis Scott's influence in the fashion and music world amplifies the hype around this release. Expect the "Black Olive" colorway to feature premium materials and exclusive detailing, injecting a fresh twist into the timeless design. Fans eagerly await the drop date to secure a pair, expecting a fusion of Scott's signature style and the Jordan legacy in this highly anticipated collaboration. Overall, there's no doubt that this sneaker will become a massive hit, leaving some fans likely without a pair as they will sell out quickly.

Read More: Nike LeBron 4 “Fruity Pebbles” Gets A Tentative Release Date

"Black Olive" Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott

This pair features a black rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. Black suede constructs the upper, complemented by olive green leather overlays. White leather forms the renowned reverse Nike Swoosh, while the Cactus Jack logo is skillfully stitched behind the Swoosh. Finally, the tongue features Nike branding, the right heel displays the Wings logo, and the left heel showcases the Cactus Jack logo. Overall, these sneakers take on a cohesive colorway with Travis Scott branding that fans will love.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott "Black Olive" is going to drop in the Fall of 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Five Best Giannis Antetokounmpo Shoes

[Via]