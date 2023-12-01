Travis Scott Delivers A Plethora Of Snippets During Audemars Piguet Set: Watch

Travis Scott revealed yesterday that he would be collaborating with Audemars Piguet on a brand-new watch. Overall, this was great news for fans who have a whole lot of money to spend. Although these watches are extremely expensive, casual fans with little spending money were still eager to see the watch. In fact, last night, Scott attended a launch party in New York, where he got to show off the new bling. It is draped in Cactus Jack imagery, and for the most part, it is a novel collaboration.

However, the real party started afterward as he got to be the DJ for his very own set. Overall, this set was packed with some of his songs from Utopia. That said, he also got to surprise fans with a special performance that included the likes of Future and Metro Boomin. At one point, he even got to play the track "Cinderella" which is now called "Family Forever." This is a leak that has been around forever, and it features none other than Future. Moreover, he even got to play a snippet of a track that contains production from Cash Cobain.

Read More: A History Of Travis Scott Air Jordans

Travis Scott Blesses His Fans

Cash Cobain has been doing big things this year. From his own solo album to placements on some big albums, the artist is an up-and-comer that you need to be on the lookout for. Overall, he has been fun to watch, and there is no doubt that this latest look will be huge for his career. Hopefully, Scott decides to drop the track soon. After all, he has been working on a lot of new music while on tour. We're sure fans would rather get something new, sooner rather than later at this point.

Be sure to let us know what you think of these snippets, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: Travis Scott "Utopia" Review