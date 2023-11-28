Travis Scott Miami Concert: Fighting Couple Hugs It Out After La Flame Puts Them On Blast

Travis Scott wasn't able to salvage his romantic relationship with Kylie Jenner, but that doesn't mean the Houston native is giving up on love entirely. Even if his energy is pouring into entertaining fans on his CIRCUS MAXIMUS Tour (and working on new music) now, that doesn't mean La Flame doesn't want romance around him. In fact, he was so averse to a couple arguing at his Miami concert on Monday (November 27) night, that he paused the show to act as a couple's therapist so that everyone in the room could return to experiencing UTOPIA together.

As TMZ reports, Scott and his concert patrons were turning up at Kaseya Center when he suddenly had the stage lights hit a young pair sitting in the audience. The father of two told everyone that he's been watching the partners arguing throughout the show – something that doesn't at all align with the message his latest LP is trying to spread. Despite not having details about the argument, the Rodeo rapper told them it was likely over something small, and therefore, not to be worried about on his watch.

Travis Scott Comes to Fans' Rescue On Tour

Instead, Scott urged the lovers (and everyone else) to have fun. The female half of the duo wasn't having it at first, but after some persuasion, she finally turned her frown upside down. Watching them hug out their differences was enough to satisfy the 32-year-old, who promptly got back to work raging along to some of his biggest hits.

Earlier in the fall, Travis Scott surprised the audience at his Los Angeles SoFi Stadium gig by bringing out his firstborn, Stormi Webster, to soar above fans while performing "MAFIA." We have yet to see the recording artist's youngest, Aire, on stage, however, he did appear in recent Instagram photos with Aunt Kendall Jenner. Check those out at the link below, and tell us your thoughts on Trav putting his fighting fans on blast in the comments.

