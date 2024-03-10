Air Jordan 11 Low “Diffused Blue” Official Photos Revealed

A new AJ11 coming this summer.

Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing

The Air Jordan 11 is a highly anticipated silhouette in the Jordan Brand lineup, and its upcoming "Diffused Blue" colorway dropping this August is no exception. With its iconic design and innovative features, the Air Jordan 11 has earned a special place in sneaker culture, captivating fans with its timeless style and performance. The "Diffused Blue" colorway offers a refreshing take on the classic Air Jordan 11 silhouette, featuring a blend of diffused blue, white, and black hues that create a striking and versatile look. This color combination adds a unique twist to the iconic design, making it a standout choice for sneaker enthusiasts.

The shoe's signature patent leather mudguard and translucent outsole pay homage to the original design, while subtle accents of diffused blue add a modern touch. As anticipation builds for the release of the Air Jordan 11 "Diffused Blue," sneakerheads and collectors alike are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to add this coveted colorway to their collections. Whether you're a longtime fan of the Air Jordan line or a newcomer to the sneaker game, the "Diffused Blue" iteration offers a fresh and stylish option for any wardrobe.

"Diffused Blue" Air Jordan 11 Low

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent milky rubber sole with a clean white midsole. White material constructs the base of the uppers, with diffused blue patent leather overlays surrounding the silhouette. A blue Jumpman emblem is near the heel, with a white 23 logo on the black heel tab. Overall, these sneakers will certainly be a hit. A clean colorway with a beautiful shade of blue is perfect for this is silhouette.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Diffused Blue” will be released on August 17th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Ben Atkinson
