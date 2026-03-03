Kurupt's Wife Confirms He's Home From The Hospital

BY Cole Blake
BET Awards 2025 - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Kurupt performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Daz Dillenger first confirmed that Kurupt had been hospitalized with a serious health issue on social media in January.

Kurupt's wife and manager, Lisa "LeeLee" Brown, has confirmed that the legendary rapper is out of the hospital following his recent health scare. Taking to Instagram on Monday, she shared a picture of herself and Kurupt while adding in the caption: "Home is where the heart is… Life is not about the rough roads…it's about the resilience."

Fans showed love to Kurupt and Brown in the comments section. "Love to see you happy and healthy," one user wrote. Another added: "Shout out to kurupt for keeping rap alive back then and now." Others left behind heart emojis.

Daz Dillenger previously clued fans in on Kurupt's health issues in a post on social media in January. At the time, he instructed them to flood the rapper's Instagram page with supportive messages. “GOD SAID WE SHALL LIVE & NOT DIE. A huge shout out to my big brother @official_kurupt. Wishing you a speedy recovery! I ask all FANZ to flood Kurupt’s Instagram with well-wishes and love," he wrote. "Reflecting on my cousin Joe, the cool Nate Dogg, and others we’ve lost. So please connect with Kurupt and show him how much he means to us. Love from your little brother Daz. Life is serious. Special thanks to @leelee_calinanita for holding it down. Dogg Pound gangstaZ 4 LIFE! GOD 1st.”

Why Was Kurupt In The Hospital?

The exact details of Kurupt's latest health issues remain unclear. It isn't the first time he's had an emergency hospital stay in recent years, however. Back in 2019, he was rushed to the hospital after relapsing on alcohol while filming an episode of Marriage Boot Camp.

Two years year, Kurupt opened up to Revolt about his journey towards sobriety. “It’s about the change in my life… I’ve given up liquor; I don’t drink anymore… I’m an alcoholic and I’m working through it," he said at the time.

