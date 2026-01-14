Kurupt Returns Home To Recover After Recent Hospitalization

Kurupt Returns Home
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: Kurupt attends the "Kings Of The West" concert presented by Bobby Dee at Peacock Theater on November 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Daz Dillinger recently asked fans to flood Kurupt with get-well-soon messages as he recovers from health issues.

Earlier this week, Daz Dillinger took to social media to ask fans for support, revealing that his longtime friend Kurupt had been hospitalized.

"GOD SAID WE SHALL LIVE & NOT DIE 🚾," he captioned an Instagram post, which featured photos of the Philly rapper. "Want to send a big shout out to my big brother @official_kurupt get well speedy recovery need all FANZ to send kurupt a get well message flood his Instagram tell him how much we love him rest in peace to my cousin Joe, cool Nate Dogg and others that we lost so I need everybody to hit kurupt and let them know that we love HIM from his little brother Daz life is serious shout out to @leelee_calinanita for holding it down, Dogg Pound gangstaZ 4 LIFE GOD 1st."

Now, AllHipHop's Nolan Strong exclusively reports that he's been released.

Why Was Kurupt Hospitalized?
BET Awards 2025 - Show
Kurupt performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Daz didn't share any more details in his post, leaving fans in the dark about what led to Kurupt's hospitalization. He'll continue to recover from the comfort of his own home with the support of countless fans and peers. This includes Royce Da 5’9″, Treach, Goodie Mob’s Khujo Goodie, and more. Kurupt hasn't publicly commented on the situation.

He has struggled with some health issues in the past, however. In 2019, for example, he was taken to the hospital after relapsing on the set of Marriage Boot Camp. Alcohol was banned from the set for the rest of the season as a result.

In 2022, he opened up about battling alcoholism during an interview with VladTV, admitting that it took a serious toll on his health. “My pancreas, my liver and my kidneys were just all messed up," he explained. "I had this sharp pain in my abdomen, I could barely walk. I had to hunch over and I still had to perform and do shows."

