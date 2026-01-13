Daz Dillinger Asks For Fans’ Support Amid Kurupt’s Recovery

Kurupt has dealt with his fair share of health issues over the years, and now, it looks like another battle is underway. Recently, Daz Dillinger took to Instagram to ask fans to send their support to the Philly-born performer, revealing that he's currently recovering from something.

"GOD SAID WE SHALL LIVE & NOT DIE 🚾," his message began. "Want to send a big shout out to my big brother @official_kurupt get well speedy recovery need all FANZ to send kurupt a get well message flood his Instagram tell him how much we love him rest in peace to my cousin Joe, cool Nate Dogg and others that we lost so I need everybody to hit kurupt and let them know that we love HIM from his little brother Daz life is serious shout out to @leelee_calinanita for holding it down, Dogg Pound gangstaZ 4 LIFE GOD 1st."

At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what Kurupt is recovering from.

Kurupt Alcoholism

Back in 2019, however, it was reported that he was rushed to the hospital after relapsing on the set of Marriage Boot Camp. As a result of the incident, alcohol was banned from the set for the rest of the season.

In 2021, Kurupt opened up about his battle with alcoholism during an interview with Revolt while discussing his album, Transition.

"It’s about the change in my life," he said of the project at the time. "I gave up liquor. I don’t drink liquor anymore. Well I make a few mistakes, I’ll be honest with y’all. The reality is not like I used to. I used to down it all the time… I’m an alcoholic, and I’m getting over it. Me and Daz, we both changed our lives similarly. I changed my life from drinking, he changed his life from anger and a lot of things that be on his mind."