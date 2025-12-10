Daz Dillinger elaborated on his complaints about Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records in a new video on social media. In doing so, he explained that his reason for going after his cousin and the record label isn't due to money. Instead, he says he just wants the rights to his music.

"F*ck that money. I don't want the money. I just want the rights, because when you get the rights, the money comes. Keep that money. I don't give a f*ck about that money. I got money," he explained in the clip, as caught by HipHopnMore.

The post comes after he and Snoop traded shots on social media, earlier this month. Addressing his issues with Snoop on his YouTube channel, Dillinger accused him of copyrighting his music without his consent. "They tried to go behind my back and trademark all of my work and then flaunt it in my face like, 'We got it. That's all we wanted because we're gonna sell everything for a billion dollars to Universal,'" he alleged. Daz also targeted Snoop and Death Row on his latest album, Retaliation, Revenge And Get Back 3.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Claps Back At Cousin Daz Dillinger Over Shady Death Row Allegations

Snoop Dogg & Daz Dillinger's Beef

In response to the antics, Snoop posted a warning on social media, telling him to stop criticizing him. “I see you ain't got s**t to do but hate on me, huh?" Snoop said. "In a minute, I’m gonna to f**k you up, cuz, on some real s**t. Not physically but business wise 'cause you broke as a motherf**ker right now so I'm gonna f**k you up in a minute cuz. Leave me the f**k alone."