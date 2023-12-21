Daz Dillinger Takes Aim At Dr. Dre Over "The Chronic" Royalties: "You Gonna Rob Us Like Death Row?"

It's been 31 years since Dr. Dre dropped the project that was The Chronic, a groundbreaking album that not only marked the inception of the G-Funk era. But also propelled the careers of hip-hop legends like Snoop Dogg, Lady of Rage, Daz Dillinger, Nate Dogg, Kurupt, and more. As fans around the world celebrated the album's anniversary on December 15, one voice rose above the nostalgic cheers with a tone of discontent. Daz Dillinger, a significant contributor to The Chronic with his work on tracks such as "B***es Ain’t S***," "The Day The N***** Took Over," "The Roach (Outro)," and "Deeez Nuuuts," took to Instagram to air his grievances against Dr. Dre and Interscope Records. In a fiery post, Daz Dillinger called out the iconic producer and the record label, accusing them of withholding rightful payments.

The West Coast rap scene, characterized by its gritty narratives and unfiltered authenticity, is no stranger to controversies. Daz Dillinger's public outcry adds another layer to the complex history of Death Row Records, a label that itself has been marred with financial disputes and legal battles. In an IG post, he wrote, “HAPPY 31st C DAY TO THE CHRONIC @drdre BUT WHEN CAN WE RECEIVE OUR ROYALITIES ARE YOU OR @interscope GONE ROBB US LIKE @deathrowrecords 2024. & THE N***** FROM THE PAST WHO RAN IT str8 B**chez FUCEM REMEMBER DAZ COPYRIGHT REVERSIONS LAW IZ FILED I WANT % not points SO YALL ON A TIME LIMIT 4MORE YRS TIL IT REVERTS BAC THEN ITS REALLY LIKE FU**EM I AINT CLEARING S*** up IM COMIN.”

In the Instagram post, Daz didn't mince words, questioning Dr. Dre's business practices. And he drew parallels to the notorious Death Row Records era. He raised the specter of financial exploitation, asking if Dr. Dre intended to replicate the same alleged mistreatment that artists endured during the tumultuous Death Row days. "The Chronic" not only solidified Dr. Dre's status as a hip-hop maestro but also laid the foundation for the entire West Coast hip-hop movement. It's disheartening to witness one of the key contributors expressing dissatisfaction over compensation. Especially on an occasion meant for celebration.

The allegations pose questions about the intricate web of royalty distribution and financial dealings within the music industry. Daz Dillinger, known for his unapologetic lyrics and bold personality, has ignited a conversation. He sparked discussion about the treatment of artists, their creative contributions, and the compensation they receive in return. As fans, we find ourselves at a crossroads between nostalgia for the golden era of West Coast hip-hop and the harsh realities of the music business. Only time will reveal the true extent of the grievances voiced by Daz Dillinger, and whether his public call-out sparks a larger dialogue about the often opaque world of artist compensation in the rap game.

