Dr. Dre Pays Tribute To Radio Station That Gave Him His Start On Their Anniversary

Everybody has to start somewhere. That includes one of the most influential rappers, producers, and moguls in the genre's storied history. Dr. Dre began his career as a radio DJ for a Los Angeles station called KDAY which is now known as KBLA. Despite all the success he's achieved since and the hundreds of thousands of fellow artists he's interacted with along the way. he still remembered the station and wished them well as they celebrated their 40th anniversary.

In a video shared to Instagram by Xzibit, Dre reminisces on his time at the station. “I have so many reasons to thank KDAY, but I’ll just give you a couple of them right now. KDAY was the first station that gave me an opportunity when I was a young and up-and-coming DJ. They gave me my own radio show, which was called The Traffic Jam, and I showed up every weekday at 5 o’clock, and every artist out there knows what this is like … the first time you hear your sh*t on the radio — the feeling is amazing, Dre explained. “Not only that, KDAY was the first station to play the first song I ever produced on my own, which was ‘Boyz-N-The-Hood,’ so I can’t thank them enough. So I’d like to say happy 40th anniversary, KDAY, and I really, really appreciate this honor.

Dr. Dre Celebrates KDAY's 40th Anniversary

Even after decades of recording and releasing material, Dr. Dre isn't slowing down yet. Just last month Marsha Ambrosius shared an update on an album Dre is producing with her. During the recent Soul Train Awards she hit fans with a tease of the new album produced by Dre.

The last time Dr. Dre released an album of his own was all the way back in 2015. While rumors of him potentially working on new material have swirled for years, very little ever officially materialized. He's also reportedly mused on retiring from music altogether. Thankfully for fans though, that doesn't appear to be happening any time soon. What do you think of Dr. Dre's thank you message to the radio station that played a pivotal role in his come-up? Let us know in the comment section below.

