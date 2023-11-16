2 Chainz Reveals Why Dr. Dre Was His Most Difficult Collaborator

During his recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, 2 Chainz opened up about some of his previous collaborators. According to him, Dr. Dre was the toughest. He noted that while it was a "great experience," he was incredibly meticulous, pushing him to do multiple takes until everything was perfect.

“I was trying to explain to Dr. Dre that a southern Black kid with an overbite is gonna sound different than a suburban white kid from Detroit,” 2 Chainz recalled. “We’re gonna enunciate stuff different. He be like, ‘Nah, say it like this.’ It was such a great experience." He continued, explaining how he got fed up. “And he wants me to stack it. I might do one pass just my voice… He like, ‘Stack it again.’ I’m not good at saying the same thing the same way… ‘Damn, this is five times. I don’t normally [do this].’ I could be on another song at my own studio.”

Read More: Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Share Feature-Packed Tracklist For “Welcome 2 ColleGrove”

2 Chainz On Working With Dr. Dre

Ultimately, 2 Chainz noted that Dr. Dre didn't get to where he is for no reason. He also claims that the artist's extra attention to detail is what ensures his success, adding that the session was something he had hoped would happen at some point in his life. “I get why he is where he is. He pays special attention to detail. He don’t go for the first thing that come up," 2 Chainz described, "He really cares."

“If I had to really zero down on the experience where the producer was literally sitting right here while I was trying to do my song, it would be Dr. Dre… I needed that experience, that was something on my bucket list,” he added. What do you think of 2 Chainz claiming that Dr. Dre is his most difficult collaborator? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on 2 Chainz and Dr. Dre.

Read More: 50 Cent Serves As Narrator On 2 Chainz And Lil Wayne’s New Teaser Video For “Welcome 2 Collegrove”

[Via]