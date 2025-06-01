Daz Dillinger Previews Upcoming Album With The Jacksons-Sampling Single “Destiny”

Daz Dillinger's upcoming project, "Retaliation, Revenge and Get Back 2," will be the sequel to his 1988 debut.

Daz Dillinger is currently gearing up to drop his new project, Retaliation, Revenge and Get Back 2. Luckily, listeners won't have to wait too much longer to hear it, as it's slated for release on June 15. Last week, the West Coast rapper decided to give his fans a taste of what's to come by delivering his new single, "Destiny." It samples The Jacksons' 1978 song of the same name, and serves as a solid preview of the eagerly anticipated project.

Retaliation, Revenge and Get Back 2 will act as a sequel to Daz Dillinger's 1988 debut, Retaliation, Revenge and Get Back. He announced it back in March, unveiling the cover art and sharing the original release date. "NEW SINGLE," he wrote at the time. "💥RULE THE WORLD 💥NEW ALBUM 💥Retaliation, Revenge, and Get Back 2 ON THE WAY JULY 4 OF 2025 on DAZDILLINGER RECORDINGZ INC 💥 ALL SONGS PRODUCED BY @dazdillinger 💥 FUC MARION THE 🐀RAT aka SUGE KNIGHT @officialsugeknight 💋 ARTWORK BY @baileybrothaz."

The Suge Knight jab came in because just days prior, the former Death Row boss had discussed him in an interview from prison. He alleged that he slept with his wife, mocked him for not standing up for himself, accused him of having thoughts about self-harm, and more.

Knight did express some remorse, however, claiming that he shouldn't have treated Daz the way he did. He compared Daz to a “rescue dog,” also describing the artist as one of his “projects” whom he gave an opportunity to.

Daz Dillinger - "Destiny"

Quotable Lyrics:

Now if you don't know where you going
Then you already lost (Lost)
Life will change at full price, never tell you what it cost

