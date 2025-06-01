AJ Tracey Opens Up About His Mother's Cancer Battle On Emotional Single, "3rd Time Lucky"

BY Cole Blake 195 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
AJ Tracey 3rd Time LuckyAJ Tracey 3rd Time Lucky
The powerful new single comes ahead of AJ Tracey's upcoming third studio album, "Don’t Die Before You’re Dead."

AJ Tracey has shared an emotionally candid new song, "3rd Time Lucky," on which he reflects on his mother's battle with cancer and his turbulent upbringing. It arrives ahead of his third studio album, Don’t Die Before You’re Dead, which drops on June 13th via Revenge Records. “‘3rd Time Lucky’ is about going through tough times with your loved ones, but coming through stronger at the end of it. I wanted to be honest but also hopeful, to help give strength to all those who need it,” Tracey wrote in the description section of the music video on YouTube.

For the release, AJ Tracey is partnering with the cancer support charity, Maggie’s, according to Dork. The outlet notes that £1 from every purchase of the song's CD and keyring bundle will go to the organization. Dame Laura Lee, DBE, Chief Executive of Maggie’s, said: “We are incredibly grateful to AJ for thinking of us and including us at the end of his music video for his new single ‘3rd Time Lucky’.”

In the comments section on YouTube, fans shared their own stories of losing their mothers. "I lost my mum 2 years ago at the age of 63. This song cuts deeper I swear. For everyone who’s lost someone I feel you, keep strong," one user wrote. Another added: "This hits hard. 29 and lost my mum at 21 to dementia, always hoping I’m making her proud."

Read More: AJ Tracey, Headie One, & Aitch Display Great Determination On "Friday Prayer"

AJ Tracey - "3rd Time Lucky"

Quotable Lyrics:

Know what they say, mum, third time lucky
You deserve for that to be true
You put everyone else in the top spot
This time, that deserves to be you

Read More: AJ Tracey And Jorja Smith Display Plenty Of Chemistry On "Crush"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
aj-tracey Songs AJ Tracey, Headie One, & Aitch Display Great Determination On "Friday Prayer" 950
aj-tracey Songs AJ Tracey And Jorja Smith Display Plenty Of Chemistry On "Crush" 978
AJ Tracey Bubble Bath Cover Art Songs AJ Tracey Unveils Energetic Banger “Bubble Bath” 1339
News AJ Tracey Enlists Novelist & General Levy For "Ladbroke Grove (Remix)" 1.8K