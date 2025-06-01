AJ Tracey has shared an emotionally candid new song, "3rd Time Lucky," on which he reflects on his mother's battle with cancer and his turbulent upbringing. It arrives ahead of his third studio album, Don’t Die Before You’re Dead, which drops on June 13th via Revenge Records. “‘3rd Time Lucky’ is about going through tough times with your loved ones, but coming through stronger at the end of it. I wanted to be honest but also hopeful, to help give strength to all those who need it,” Tracey wrote in the description section of the music video on YouTube.

For the release, AJ Tracey is partnering with the cancer support charity, Maggie’s, according to Dork. The outlet notes that £1 from every purchase of the song's CD and keyring bundle will go to the organization. Dame Laura Lee, DBE, Chief Executive of Maggie’s, said: “We are incredibly grateful to AJ for thinking of us and including us at the end of his music video for his new single ‘3rd Time Lucky’.”

In the comments section on YouTube, fans shared their own stories of losing their mothers. "I lost my mum 2 years ago at the age of 63. This song cuts deeper I swear. For everyone who’s lost someone I feel you, keep strong," one user wrote. Another added: "This hits hard. 29 and lost my mum at 21 to dementia, always hoping I’m making her proud."

AJ Tracey - "3rd Time Lucky"

