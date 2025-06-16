AJ Tracey has never chased the spotlight.

With Don’t Die Before You’re Dead, he returns after a four-year hiatus. Singles like “Joga Bonito,” “Crush” with Jorja Smith, and “Friday Prayer” featuring Headie One and Aitch showcase his sharp production sense and collaborative instincts.

Tracey’s always blended sonic innovation with cultural awareness. From the grime classic “Thiago Silva” with Dave to the garage anthem “Ladbroke Grove,” he’s carved his lane.

He took time off to reconnect with family and gain perspective. That clarity echoes through the music.

On “Friday Prayer,” he balances cool confidence with cultural depth. “Crush” reteams him with Smith, who raps in her Walsall accent over a Brandy sample. Tracey pushed her to take the leap, trusting her instincts. The result is bold and infectious.

Now in his 30s, Tracey isn’t repeating past wins—he’s building a legacy. He likens himself to a star player who’d rather elevate a small club than blend into a superteam. That mindset drives Don’t Die Before You’re Dead—an album rooted in risk, honesty, and evolution.

While artists like Central Cee and Little Simz dominate headlines, Tracey moves at his own pace.

The time off resulted in Tracey's newfound energy. Fans can reconnect with the emerging star in the latest release while newfound fans join the bandwagon.

Don't Die Before You're Dead - AJ Tracey

