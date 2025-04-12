AJ Tracey, Headie One, & Aitch Display Great Determination On "Friday Prayer"

AJ Tracey may have himself, but he's also got his mandem of Headie One and Aitch by side for the arduous journey to wealth and fame. His new single, "Friday Prayer," is all about that the resilience and focus it takes to reach those rare heights. Surrounding yourself with a solid group of friends is also a key to success which is alluded to at the beginning of each of their passionate verses. "Look where the mandem came from (Look), look where the mandem started (Started)," AJ Tracey says.
Headie One and Aitch follow suit on their parts as well. "Show me the ends, I'm there." But it's not just the brotherhood, chemistry, and bars that make this one a standout. It's also the gospel-inspired background vocals that give this track some extra energy. If you are feeling down on yourself or just not trusting the process, spin this and you'll find that spark again. This is now the third offering from AJ Tracey's upcoming third studio album, Don't Die Before You're Dead. It's going to be ready on June 13 and will feature 14 songs in total. Check out "Friday Prayer" below, as well as "Joga Bonito" and "Crush" with Jorja Smith on your favorite platforms.
AJ Tracey, Headie One, & Aitch "Friday Prayer"
Quotable Lyrics:
Show me the ends, I'm there, been doing up mileage here then there (Here then there)
Had to fight monsters on the way, thank God that the mandem didn't show fear
No hope but we came from nothing, ain't fair, no guides cah the olders never did care (Did care)
Just me and my bike, I'll fill it with air, stay safe cah my friends made Friday prayer (Glee)