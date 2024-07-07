AJ Tracey Unveils Energetic Banger “Bubble Bath”

BYCaroline Fisher98 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
AJ Tracey Bubble Bath Cover ArtAJ Tracey Bubble Bath Cover Art
AJ Tracey's latest release arrived alongside a fun accompanying music video.

Fans haven’t heard a lot of solo work from AJ Tracey over the past year or so, but fortunately, the West London native appears to be making a comeback. Last week, he unveiled his new single “Bubble Bath” alongside a fun accompanying video. The video shows the UK-born performer vibing in a beauty salon and spitting quick boastful bars. The song itself feels energetic and carefree, incorporating elements of Afrobeats while staying grounded by Tracey’s signature, focused flow.

It’s a solid departure from the more mellow and laid-back “Joga Bonita,” which AJ Tracey unveiled back in April. Bright, bouncy production and fun rhymes make it a perfect summer anthem. It puts Tracey’s impressive versatility on full display, proving that he’s here to stay. So far, listeners are loving the track, and can’t wait to hear more. New music isn’t the only thing his supporters have to be excited about these days, however. Tracey also just recently graced the cover of Clash Magazine, expressing gratitude for his success in an interview with the outlet.

“I’m blessed to be in this position. People still rock with me,” he said. “Something a bit warmer than ‘Joga’ to complement the British summer, the sound of my youth!” he added of his new single. What do you think of AJ Tracey's new single? Will you be adding "Bubble Bath" to your summer playlist or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check it out below.

Read More: Jay Worthy & Dam-Funk Drop Summer-Ready Single “Rich Today”

AJ Tracey Stars In "Bubble Bath" Music Video

Quotable Lyrics:

Bubble bath on her nails, she a Goyard girl
I touched down, but her bro can't tell
She said she love me, but it's a cold-a** world
Say you see me in the dance with the whole cartel

Read More: Lil Skies Gets Candid About “PAIN” On New Single

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
SongsAJ Tracey Calls The Plays Like A "Quarterback"5.6K
AJ TraceySongsAJ Tracey Returns From A Brief Hiatus With "Anxious"3.4K
SongsAJ Tracey Serves Up A New Banger With "LO(V/S)ER"4.2K
Wireless Festival 2021SongsAJ Tracey Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper3.6K