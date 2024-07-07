AJ Tracey Unveils Energetic Banger “Bubble Bath”

AJ Tracey's latest release arrived alongside a fun accompanying music video.

Fans haven’t heard a lot of solo work from AJ Tracey over the past year or so, but fortunately, the West London native appears to be making a comeback. Last week, he unveiled his new single “Bubble Bath” alongside a fun accompanying video. The video shows the UK-born performer vibing in a beauty salon and spitting quick boastful bars. The song itself feels energetic and carefree, incorporating elements of Afrobeats while staying grounded by Tracey’s signature, focused flow.

It’s a solid departure from the more mellow and laid-back “Joga Bonita,” which AJ Tracey unveiled back in April. Bright, bouncy production and fun rhymes make it a perfect summer anthem. It puts Tracey’s impressive versatility on full display, proving that he’s here to stay. So far, listeners are loving the track, and can’t wait to hear more. New music isn’t the only thing his supporters have to be excited about these days, however. Tracey also just recently graced the cover of Clash Magazine, expressing gratitude for his success in an interview with the outlet.

“I’m blessed to be in this position. People still rock with me,” he said. “Something a bit warmer than ‘Joga’ to complement the British summer, the sound of my youth!” he added of his new single. What do you think of AJ Tracey's new single? Will you be adding "Bubble Bath" to your summer playlist or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check it out below.

AJ Tracey Stars In "Bubble Bath" Music Video

Quotable Lyrics: