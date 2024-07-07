Lil Skies Gets Candid About “PAIN” On New Single

BYCaroline Fisher
Lil Skies Pain Cover ArtLil Skies Pain Cover Art
Lil Skies is tapping into dark themes.

It goes without saying that it's been a rough couple of months for Lil Skies. At the beginning of June, the Pennsylvania-born performer was reportedly arrested in Chambersburg. He's accused of failing to exchange insurance information with another driver after a car accident. Fortunately, it looks like he was quick to get back to work after the incident, as he recently unveiled his new single "Pain."

As the name suggests, the track is about the hardships Lil Skies has run into throughout his life, and how they've impacted who is today. He details becoming fiercely self-reliant as a result of betrayal and believing in his own career, which he thinks has a greater purpose. The song features mellow, melancholy production and laid-back vocals. It also arrived alongside an accompanying music video, in which Lil Skies is seen singing in a room by himself, lying in a pile of cash, and more.

It stays true to the darker themes Lil Skies has been tapping into over the past few months, following tracks like “Runnin Thru The Fire,” “Death,” and more. So far, fans are enjoying the new track, and claiming that it reminds them of some of his older material that blew him up in the first place. What do you think of Lil Skies' new track? What about its accompanying music video? Will you be adding "Pain" to your summer playlist or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Lil Skies Reflects On His Hardships In Melancholy New Track

Quotable Lyrics:

Got a lot of pressure going on in my mind
Ain't runnin' out of money, but I'm runnin' out of time
Been runnin' out of love, but I ain't runnin' out of grind

