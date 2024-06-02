Lil Skies Arrested For Alleged Hit & Run Accident In Pennsylvania

2022 Summer Smash Festival
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 17: Lil Skies performs during the Summer Smash Festival at Douglass Park on June 17, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)
Lil Skies has reportedly found himself in legal trouble.

Lil Skies was reportedly arrested for an alleged hit-and-run accident in which authorities claim he failed to stop and exchange insurance information with the driver of another vehicle, last month. DJ Akademiks shared the arrest report on Instagram, on Sunday. The incident occurred in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

In the comments section, fans weren't happy with the news. "Not cool Skies, should have stopped & exchanged insurance with the other motorist," one user wrote. Another fan added: "Bro can’t stay outta trouble. If I was in Lil Skies shoes I’d be locking in daily trying to create generational wealth for my family yet here he is driving his car 30 over the speed limit like an idiot man."

Lil Skies Performs At Summer Smash

BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 25: Lil Skies performs during the Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 25, 2023, in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Skies is the father of a four-year-old. He recently discussed fatherhood and the lessons he's learned from parenting during an interview with AllHipHop. He told the outlet in April: "For me, I know that it’s time. Me being there in person, that counts more than the money. That’s the biggest thing for me, because I can’t get that back. The money wherever, that’s gonna be what it’s gon’ be. I can’t let that determine my happiness, and for my son too. So I try to be on that type of time, hands on with it. I’ve been like that since I had him, since he was born. It’s natural at this point, it’s part of my life." Check out the police report from Skies' arrest on Instagram below as caught by DJ Akademiks.

Lil Skies Placed Under Arrest

The arrest comes after Skies dropped his new mixtape, Out Ur Body Music, in March. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Skies on HotNewHipHop.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
