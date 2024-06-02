Lil Skies Arrested For Alleged Hit & Run Accident In Pennsylvania

In the comments section, fans weren't happy with the news. "Not cool Skies, should have stopped & exchanged insurance with the other motorist," one user wrote. Another fan added: "Bro can’t stay outta trouble. If I was in Lil Skies shoes I’d be locking in daily trying to create generational wealth for my family yet here he is driving his car 30 over the speed limit like an idiot man."

Lil Skies Performs At Summer Smash

Skies is the father of a four-year-old. He recently discussed fatherhood and the lessons he's learned from parenting during an interview with AllHipHop. He told the outlet in April: "For me, I know that it’s time. Me being there in person, that counts more than the money. That’s the biggest thing for me, because I can’t get that back. The money wherever, that’s gonna be what it’s gon’ be. I can’t let that determine my happiness, and for my son too. So I try to be on that type of time, hands on with it. I’ve been like that since I had him, since he was born. It’s natural at this point, it’s part of my life." Check out the police report from Skies' arrest on Instagram below as caught by DJ Akademiks.