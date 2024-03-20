Lucki Cancels Canadian Tour Due To Illness: "I'll Be Back Soon"

Lucki is canceling the remainder of his shows in Canada due to an unexpected illness. He explained the decision in a statement on his Instagram Story, on Monday. The move comes after he was a no-show at a concert in Calgary on Sunday night.

“To my fans in Calgary, I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to perform last night,” he wrote in the post. “Due to an unexpected illness, I will also be postponing/canceling my Edmonton and Vancouver shows this week. I’ll be back soon to make it up to you.” He also clarified that fans will be able to get refunds.

Lucki Performs At Summer Smash

BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 25: Lucki performs during the Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 25, 2023, in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

The Calgary Herald spoke with one fan in attendance at Sunday's show named Cobyn Murphy, who explained what went down in the venue. “The DJ teased us with Lucki’s arrival over the whole two hours he performed; he kept saying, 'do you want Lucki?', this made us think he would arrive anytime soon,” Murphy said. “It shouldn’t take this long for a refund, and I will be very cautious before going to any of his future shows. This seems to be a common theme, and it is dissatisfying for Canadian fans that usually don’t get a lot of chances to see popular artists.” Other fans on social media revealed some attendees threw garbage at the stage. Check out the statement below.

Lucki cancels remainder of Canada tour dates after not showing up to Calgary gig pic.twitter.com/DpeDGv6RAS — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) March 20, 2024

Lucki isn't the only artist to cancel shows this week due to illness. Nicki Minaj also bailed on a concert in New Orleans for her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at the last minute. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lucki on HotNewHipHop.

