Lil Skies Takes A Step Back On "DEATH"

Lil Skies' career got off to a hot start in the late 2010s with catchy and melodic trap bangers about love and relationships. Of course, his biggest hits were "Nowadays" and "Red Roses" with Landon Cube. That 2017 project Life of a Dark Rose, really put a lot of people on and it flashed a lot of potential. However, since his 2019 tape Shelby, things just have not been the same. "DEATH" by Lil Skies is another unfortunate case.

What makes this even more hard to digest is that this single will be landing on a new record soon. The rumor around town is that Out Your Body Music is supposed to hit streaming services before the end of March. Up until this point, the tracks that are teasing Lil Skies' fourth tape have not been any more promising. We can appreciate him trying a new sound and cadence, but it just does not sound pleasing to our ears.

Listen To "DEATH" By Lil Skies

For example, his last outing, "THOUSANDS" sees the rapper and singer drowning in reverb and auto tune. While he has always been using it, the effects were more of an enhancement rather than a detriment. "DEATH" features a clunky chorus and video game-like beat that is super redundant and gets stale fast. It does not feel good saying these things about Skies' music, so hopefully better things await when his LP drops.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "DEATH," by Lil Skies? Is this one of his strongest tracks lately, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the song and why? Does this get you pumped for his next project Out Your Body Music? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil Skies. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ridin' in this car, you know this b**** is bulletproof (Do-do-do)

Run up a hundred miles, you know we bout to get the loot (Do-do-do)

He thought this s*** was sweet until he got punched in his tooth (Go)

Woah, (Blackout), I can't fear no man (Yeah)

Hundred thousand cash, yeah I stuffed it in my pants (Blackout)

Shorty asking what I'm doing, b**** I never dance (Nah)

