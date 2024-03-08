Busta Rhymes Announces Flipmode Squad's First New Album In Over Two Decades

It's been almost 26 years since Flipmode Squad unveiled their first and only studio album, The Imperial. Since then, the frontman of the hip-hop collective, Busta Rhymes, has found plenty of success in his solo career. That hasn't stopped fans from hoping for more, however. Fortunately, it looks like listeners are in luck.

Earlier this week, Busta Rhymes took to Instagram to announce that a new Flipmode Squad album is on the way. He shared the news from a studio, also taking an opportunity to preview a previously unheard track. Of course, fans are out in full force in his comments section demanding more details. An official release date for the project has not yet been confirmed.

Busta Rhymes Previews Unreleased Track

"I WILL NEVER STOP TELLIN' Y'ALL, THE BLESSINGS FON'T STOP SO WE WILL NEVER STOP!! BRAND NEW FLIPMODE SQUAD ALBUM IS COMIN'!! 26YRS LATER!! STAY TUNED SH*T BOUT TO GET A DIFFERENT TYPE A DANGEROUS OUT THIS B*TCH!! ALBUM TITLE COMIN'SOON!!! EVERYDAY IT'S MORE SMOKE💨💨💨💨💨💨🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 @theconglomerateent @flipmodesquad," he captioned the clip. Listeners can't wait to hear what the collective has in store for them, particularly considering some other less fortunate news Busta Rhymes fans discovered recently.

Only a week before embarking on his eagerly anticipated Blockbusta tour, the performer canceled all dates. At the time of writing, he's yet to put out a statement on the last-minute cancellation. It's unclear whether or not he plans to reschedule any of the previously scheduled performances. Fans learned of the disappointing development through Ticketmaster, and continue to request an explanation. What do you think of Busta Rhymes announcing that a new Flipmode Squad album is on the way after more than two decades? Are you looking forward to hearing it? How's the new song he previewed sounding so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

