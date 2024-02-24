Busta Rhymes Seen In Club Altercation At French Montana's Album Party

Busta was spotted in a physical scuffle with rapper Nizzle Man at the event, and there are no details on what prompted this.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Busta Rhymes recently attended French Montana's album release party for Mac & Cheese 5 in New York City, but he found much more trouble than he anticipated. Moreover, a video surfaced via The Shade Room on Instagram of him, his entourage, and security getting into it with rapper Nizzle Man. Apparently, from what the video shows, he was struggling to get into Busta's section at the club. Nizzle fell down (whether he tripped or was pushed, we don't know), and you can see the BLOCKBUSTA MC in his face aggressively as he pushes him away from their space at the event.

Furthermore, these two artists don't have any previous beef from what the media has been able to gather. As such, this is a pretty bizarre incident that could have a million different explanations, but a pretty minor thing in the grand scheme. After all, Busta Rhymes had to handle a lot of different hectic and sometimes confrontational moments during his The Final Lap tour supporting 50 Cent. But what he remembers the most from this trek -– or one big part of it -– is just how much the G-Unit mogul's work ethic impressed him.

Busta Rhymes Confronts Nizzle Man At French Montana's Album Party: Watch

"Big up to 50 Cent for bringin’ us out there on his Final Lap tour,” Busta Rhymes remarked to Big Boy during a recent interview earlier this month. “Not only was that probably the most incredible tour that I’ve ever been on, and I’ve been on many. I’m saying that because every night, every arena was sold out. I’ve never been on a tour for five months. […] My last show was November 21. He’s still on that same tour. 50… that’s one thing. He don’t play with that work."

Meanwhile, another beef that the lyrical legend faced recently was with Benzino, who called him out for his collaboration with his daughter, Coi Leray. "My thing first and foremost is Benzino has my number and he knows how to reach me,” he told Angela Yee during a recent interview. “You ain’t gotta address me about nothing on no social media ‘cause you got my phone number." For more news and the latest updates on Busta Rhymes, stay up to date on HNHH.

