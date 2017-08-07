rhymes
- MusicBusta Rhymes Seen In Club Altercation At French Montana's Album PartyBusta was spotted in a physical scuffle with rapper Nizzle Man at the event, and there are no details on what prompted this.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSymba Thinks He's A Better Rapper Than EminemSymba says he can name five better rappers than Eminem.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicBusta Rhymes Says Swizz Beatz & Pharrell "Fixed" HimThe legendary MC opened up about how these producing titans led him down a better path.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBusta Rhymes Blasts Rappers Performing With Backing TracksBusta told the younger MCs to cut the crap and cut the vocals behind their performances.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMelle Mel Believes Busta Rhymes Is Better Than Jay-ZThe Furious Five member keeps dishing out hot rapper takes, and his latest is that Busta outperforms Hov as an MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Raps About Lacoste & P**** In High School Rhymebook On Sale For $35KTeenage Drake had skills. By Aida C.
- MusicLil Wayne Threatens Auction House Keeping His "Book Of Rhymes" HostageLil Wayne's spirit was reawakened when he found out his old book of rhymes was being auctioned off at a quarter of a million.By Devin Ch
- MusicChris D'Elia's Spot-On Eminem Imitation Goes Viral In New VideoMany are saying he's pretty spot-on.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown Praises Lil Wayne As The GOAT For Clever "Suicide" RhymesChris Brown is infinitely impressed with Lil Wayne's lyrical ability.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKendrick Lamar Says "DAMN" Track "Fear" Contains Best Verses He's Ever WrittenKendrick Lamar picks his best lyrical moment.By Matt F
- MusicA-Trak Likens Lil Yachty & Quavo To Run-D.M.C.A-Trak compares Lil Yachty and Quavo to a legendary group.By Matt F