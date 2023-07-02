Busta Rhymes is unquestionably one of the most impressive, skilled, and impactful MCs to ever touch a mic. In fact, he just received BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award this year, marking the success and influence of his 35-plus-year career in the game. However, titans like him are not immune to struggle and hardship, and he recently credited fellow legendary peers as a path past those issues for him at one point in his life. Moreover, he sat down with Ebro in a new and engaging Apple Music interview, which was published on Friday (June 30). Although the 51-year-old rapper didn’t go into personal detail, he expressed gratitude to Pharrell and Swizz Beatz for getting him through trying times.

“There’s been some times in the last four-five years where I needed to make some changes that was very serious changes, personally and professionally,” Busta Rhymes remarked. “Because I’m the type of person where I love hard and I’m loyal to the point where it can be a burden as opposed to the loyalty being a blessing. I became so complacent in this space that it was starting to harm me. And I needed to talk to somebody and try to help get a navigation to help me reach to the destination that I needed to reach to get up out of that, and get back to my happiness and my peace of mind.”

Read More: Busta Rhymes: The Energetic Showman Of Hip-Hop

Busta Rhymes’ Apple Music Interview

“Pharrell and Swizz very specifically in this area of my life, in this time of my life, were just the two people that I was able to trust with my most vulnerable space,” he continued. “Not only did I trust [them] with the truth, them n***as helped fix Bus Rhymes.” Overall, it was a very powerful sentiment that echoed his Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech at the 2023 BET Awards. During it, he emotively went over the highs and lows of his life and career and offered some advice to the younger generation.

Meanwhile, the Leaders of the New School founder recently released his single “BEACH BALL” with BIA. Anticipation for his next album is at an all-time high as a result, and it will surely be a special moment. After all, he keeps performing like it’s 1992, and that hunger and drive is exactly what makes him such a force within the genre. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Busta Rhymes.

Read More: Busta Rhymes Performs With Janet Jackson

[via]